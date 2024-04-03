Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $246.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

