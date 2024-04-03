Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Short Interest Up 6.4% in March

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 608,200 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the February 29th total of 571,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Banco Santander-Chile Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE:BSAC traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $20.50. 128,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,746. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81.
Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.98 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BSAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
