Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $534,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.30. The company had a trading volume of 33,961,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,920,441. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average of $31.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

