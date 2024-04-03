Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the February 29th total of 5,890,000 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 347,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.8 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BOH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $51.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,946,000 after buying an additional 87,919 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after purchasing an additional 231,909 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $686,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOH opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.75. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.47%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

