Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,100 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the February 29th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWFG. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

BWFG traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $25.21. The company had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,923. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $200.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.37 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bankwell Financial Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

