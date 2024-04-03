Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Barnwell Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

BRN opened at $2.47 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.19.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Barnwell Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

