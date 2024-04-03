Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPLV opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

