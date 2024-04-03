Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 9,095 FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDVI. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000.

Shares of RDVI opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.22.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

