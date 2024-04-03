Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,675,000 after buying an additional 23,474 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 60,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $439.54 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $309.89 and a twelve month high of $449.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $435.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

