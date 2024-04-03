Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Invests $231,000 in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NULG. FMR LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NULG opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.56. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

