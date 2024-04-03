Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Invests $246,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after acquiring an additional 783,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,962,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,649.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after acquiring an additional 342,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after acquiring an additional 290,837 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $129.92 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $131.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.26.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

