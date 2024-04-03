Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $122.20 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $127.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.76. The company has a market capitalization of $135.32 billion, a PE ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $582,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,435,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $582,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,435,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 261,890 shares of company stock worth $26,377,107. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

