Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 5,316 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

DFAC opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average of $28.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $32.01.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

