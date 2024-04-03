Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 1,075 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

