Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 66 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $317.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.06. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $317.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $126.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.88%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.73.

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

