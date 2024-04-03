Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 827 Shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned 1.53% of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 3,420.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 541.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000.

Get ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF alerts:

ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA CLIX opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 million, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average is $36.86.

ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF Profile

The ProShares Long Online\u002FShort Stores ETF (CLIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ProShares Long Online\u002FShort Stores index. The fund tracks a fixed-selection, tier-weighted index of both long and short positions in US-listed securities. CLIX was launched on Nov 14, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.