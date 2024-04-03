Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 696.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $113.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $115.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

