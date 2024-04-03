Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) versus Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and Photronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -34.05% -50.60% -36.11% Photronics 15.34% 10.37% 8.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.6% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of Photronics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Beam Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Photronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $22.00 million 4.09 -$19.68 million ($1.73) -3.66 Photronics $892.08 million 1.98 $125.49 million $2.23 12.53

This table compares Beam Global and Photronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Photronics has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Photronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Beam Global and Photronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Photronics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Beam Global presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 294.94%. Photronics has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.84%. Given Beam Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Photronics.

Volatility and Risk

Beam Global has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Photronics has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Photronics beats Beam Global on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. It is also developing EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates. The company offers electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor and FPD manufacturers, designers, and foundries, as well as to other high-performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

