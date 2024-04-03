Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Insider Sells £50,325 in Stock

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) insider Sally Lake sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.42), for a total value of £50,325 ($63,174.74).
BEZ stock traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 664.50 ($8.34). The company had a trading volume of 1,655,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,790. The company has a current ratio of 20.77, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26. Beazley plc has a 52 week low of GBX 485.80 ($6.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 699.50 ($8.78). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 619.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 566.96. The stock has a market cap of £4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Beazley’s previous dividend of $13.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. Beazley’s payout ratio is 1,166.67%.
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.
