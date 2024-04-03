Ben Guyatt Sells 59,298 Shares of Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Stock

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) insider Ben Guyatt sold 59,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.17), for a total value of £102,585.54 ($128,779.24).

Forterra Stock Down 3.8 %

Forterra stock traded down GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 163.40 ($2.05). 881,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,732. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 172.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 159.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.56. Forterra plc has a 52-week low of GBX 122.20 ($1.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 207.50 ($2.60). The firm has a market cap of £347.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,836.67, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Forterra Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,666.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.13) price objective on shares of Forterra in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke precast products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block and flooring, box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls; chimneys, roofing, and fuel system; special shaped bricks; paving; and façade system, including lightweight, brick slip cladding system, wonderwall, quickwall, and surebrick.

