Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.54. The company had a trading volume of 36,589,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,125,355. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

