Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.64. 15,614,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,188,661. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.42. The company has a market cap of $122.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

