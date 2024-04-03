Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $447,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,310 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,117 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock traded down $11.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,338.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,468,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,166. The company has a market capitalization of $620.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,280.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,074.79. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,230.18.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

