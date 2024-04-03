Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $9.84 Million Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 189,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 4.2% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,988,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after buying an additional 1,341,873 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17,543.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,252,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,031 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 318.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,434,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,376 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $57.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,326,172 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

