Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 60 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.8% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MDY stock traded down $7.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $545.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,860. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $525.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

