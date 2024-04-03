Benchmark Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG)

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s previous close.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Bragg Gaming Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.63. 11,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,792. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $153.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.86. Bragg Gaming Group has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $6.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRAG. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 2,102.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.

