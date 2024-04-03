Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $256.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.24% from the stock’s previous close.

TSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $256.61. 54,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.86. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $268.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total value of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,493.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.26, for a total transaction of $1,653,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,897.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,352 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 273.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,961,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $636,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,560,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 76.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,010,000 after purchasing an additional 878,874 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

