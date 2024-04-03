BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the February 29th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BEST by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 103,228 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BEST by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,371,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in BEST by 291.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 92,560 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of BEST during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BEST in the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEST traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.13. 894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.28, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54. BEST has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $42.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

