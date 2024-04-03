Better Money Decisions LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.4% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VOO opened at $476.34 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.92 and a 12-month high of $483.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $465.26 and its 200 day moving average is $431.84. The stock has a market cap of $381.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

