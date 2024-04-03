BetterWealth LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BetterWealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 27,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,895.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 297,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,729,000 after buying an additional 287,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $443.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,238,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,356,387. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $449.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $435.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.79.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.