Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Up 4.3%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.68. 1,342,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 7,303,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BILI shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.26.

Bilibili Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $881.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 79.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

