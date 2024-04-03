BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -11.450–11.450 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.1 million-$9.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.0 million. BIO-key International also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to -5.540–5.540 EPS.
BIO-key International Trading Down 7.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ BKYI opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. BIO-key International has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59.
BIO-key International Company Profile
