Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Receives $493.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $493.75.

BIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $328.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $494.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $771,671,000 after purchasing an additional 46,119 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,543,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Featured Stories

