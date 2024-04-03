Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $305.68.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) decreased their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday.

In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 789 shares of company stock worth $182,213 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $207.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen has a 12 month low of $207.58 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of -0.02.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

