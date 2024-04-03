BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

BiomX (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 412.82% from the company’s current price.

BiomX Stock Up 1.5 %

BiomX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. 205,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.36. BiomX has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BiomX

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BiomX stock. 8VC GP I LLC bought a new stake in BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,086,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. BiomX accounts for about 0.3% of 8VC GP I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 8VC GP I LLC owned 2.36% of BiomX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

