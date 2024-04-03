Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Short Interest Up 6.0% in March

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the February 29th total of 5,360,000 shares. Currently, 22.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 764,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIRK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth about $458,539,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth about $177,068,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth about $99,615,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth about $70,916,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth about $27,152,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Birkenstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Birkenstock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.15.

Birkenstock Stock Performance

BIRK traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.13. 222,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,255. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.87. Birkenstock has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Birkenstock will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

