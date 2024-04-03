Bitcoin Diamond Hits 1-Day Volume of $86,779.13 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $24.12 million and $86,779.13 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.73 or 0.00106241 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00035541 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00016990 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003033 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001442 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.