Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $45.13 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $790.41 million and $29.45 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $45.13 or 0.00068762 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00041369 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00019211 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000680 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000096 BTC.
Bitcoin Gold Profile
BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars.
