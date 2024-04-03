Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Short Interest Update

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the February 29th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 562,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Black Hills
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Hills
Black Hills Stock Performance
Black Hills stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,322. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $66.85.
Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.67 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Black Hills Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 66.33%.
Black Hills Company Profile
Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.
