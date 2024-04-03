Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BMN)

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BMN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.96. 6,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,696. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.04.

Insider Activity

In other Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust news, Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino purchased 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $32,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

