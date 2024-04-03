BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of BFZ stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $11.75. 25,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,818. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28.
Insider Activity at BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 35,703 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $426,650.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,129,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,300,285.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 113,888 shares of company stock worth $1,347,604.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
