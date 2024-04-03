BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (BCAT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on April 30th

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 143.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

BCAT traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.52. 30,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,168. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,061,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $16,742,848.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,333,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,744,208. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders acquired 1,902,871 shares of company stock worth $29,673,698 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

