BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BHK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 74,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,333. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $11.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter worth $132,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at $149,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

