BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE BHK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 74,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,333. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $11.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
