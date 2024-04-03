BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

BTZ traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $10.54. 41,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,108. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $11.13.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.