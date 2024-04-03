BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of BGR stock remained flat at $13.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 35,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,684. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
