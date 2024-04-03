BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance

Shares of BGR stock remained flat at $13.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 35,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,684. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

