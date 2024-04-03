BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.19. 148,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,210. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

