BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.19. 148,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,210. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
