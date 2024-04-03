BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BGY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.42. 26,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,907. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $5.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $76,000.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

