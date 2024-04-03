BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ECAT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 53,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,202. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

Insider Activity at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,885 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $46,535.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,224,278 shares in the company, valued at $390,737,604.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $46,535.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,224,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,737,604.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 105,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,313,732 shares of company stock valued at $38,782,392 over the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 45,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 132,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

