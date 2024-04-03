BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE ECAT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 53,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,202. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $17.40.
Insider Activity at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,885 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $46,535.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,224,278 shares in the company, valued at $390,737,604.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $46,535.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,224,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,737,604.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 105,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,826. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,313,732 shares of company stock valued at $38,782,392 over the last 90 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.