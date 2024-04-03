BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BGT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.05. 32,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,001. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.