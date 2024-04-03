BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BGT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.05. 32,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,001. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

