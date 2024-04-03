BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BMEZ)

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BMEZ traded down 0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 15.90. The company had a trading volume of 122,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,139. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 16.04 and its 200 day moving average is 14.84. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a twelve month low of 12.93 and a twelve month high of 16.95.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,207 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 15.10 per share, with a total value of 290,025.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,024,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately 257,071,233.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,196,942 shares of company stock valued at $34,415,254.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

